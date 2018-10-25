Prakash Raj says vested interests trying to derail #MeToo movement, asks people to be sensitive

Prakash urged the senior members of the industry to put an end to the controversy.

Actor Prakash Raj on Thursday issued a statement over the ongoing controversy around the #MeToo movement in the Kannada film industry. In a tweet, written in Kannada, the National Award-winning actor said that some vested interests were trying to derail the movement and also urged people to be more sensitive about it. This came after he had lent support to Sruthi Hariharan who had accused Arjun Sarja of touching her inappropriately under the pretence of doing a romantic scene with the actress.

In his latest tweet, Raj said that there is no harm in Arjun apologising to Shruthi. “Arjun is my long-time friend and a fellow traveller. I know him better than all of you. I did not make any mindless accusations against him. I am not the one who indulges in meaningless talk about a person,” he said while clarifying his stand on the issue.

The actor also defended the actress and said that she is not an opportunist as people are claiming. “Sruthi is not an opportunist like everyone says. She is very talented and a strong woman. Like all of us, even she was nurtured by the same society,” he said reasserting his support to her.

Meanwhile, Arjun Sarja has denied these allegations and said that his own daughter is in the industry and keeping in mind the same, he doesn’t want to trivialize something as important as the #MeToo movement. The actor added that he doesn’t want people to misuse the movement and has decided to initiate legal action against the actress.

Arjun added that even though he has worked with many top actresses, none of them ever accused him of any wrongdoing.