Prabhas to start shooting for his next movie in Paris?

Prabhas is quite wary about his stardom in the Hindi Film Industry after Saaho.

After carrying his recent film Saaho to collect above Rs 100 crore in Hindi, actor Prabhas was spotted checking in at the Hyderabad airport. Saaho, which was promoted as India’s biggest action entertainer had a reported budget of around Rs 350 crore. However, Saaho disappointed critics and failed to impress the Telugu audience. Though, the Hindi version of director Sujeeth directorial Saaho somehow managed to earn above Rs 100 crore across the country. Critics who gave very poor remarks to the film credited the stardom of Prabhas for the movies business pan India. The actor was spotted on the airport on his way to Paris as suggested by media reports. It is rumoured that the actor is on his way to Paris to shoot for his upcoming.

Amidst the report of delay regarding Prabhas’ film with director Radha Krishna, it appears that the team is all set resume the shoot. Prabhas was seen at the Hyderabad airport On September 21 while he was checking in, on a plane to Paris. A video of the same has been going viral on social media. The popular actor can be seen dressed in black casuals for the journey.

It was reported a few days ago, that Prabhas had suggested the filmmakers, to make some changes in his script. The actor is quite concerned about his stardom in the Hindi Film Industry. The failure of Saaho to impress the critics and audience due to its poor story is something Prabhas is wary of. The actor gained fame in the after the remarkable success of his ‘Baahubali’ films.

Reports suggest that his upcoming film with director Radha Krishna named ‘Jaan’ is based on a romantic love story set in early 1970s Europe. The storyline of the movie showcases Prabhas in the role of a fortune teller, while Pooja Hegde will be playing the role of his romantic interest. The shooting of Jaan has already been done for 20 days by the makers and with Prabhas travelling to Paris, it appears that the makers are all set to resume the film’s shooting.