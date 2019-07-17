Prabhas-starer Saaho’s Box Office release postponed? Check what validates it

Saaho has been in the production phase for more than 2 years and has an estimated budget of Rs 300 core

Saaho: The Telugu big-budget film featuring ‘Baahubali-star Prabhas’ has created a new buzz in the industry, as according to sources the release of Saaho has been postponed. Speculations are being made that the release of Saaho has been postponed by at least 15 days and now the movie is scheduled to release on August 30 instead of August 15.

The sudden fuss in the Telugu film industry kind of validates the speculation, thought an official statement by the producers or the makers of Saaho, confirming the same is still awaited. An announcement on Tuesday from the makers of Sharwanand’s Ranarangam and Sesh Adivi’s Evaru confirming the Independence day as the release day of these two Telugu films might have fueled this speculation.

It is quite understood that the post-Baahubali stardom of Prabhas is spectacular and well know about it. The producers of Ranarangam and Evaru won’t risk the business of their movies by clashing with Saaho at the Box Office. It would simply be a disastrous decision for their movies and business.

Also, it is to be noted that two other big Bollywood films, ‘Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal’ and ‘John Abhram’s Batla House’ are releasing on August 15 at Box Office and would certainly take a big share of Prabhas’ and Saaho’s audience and hence impact the business of movie, which the producers of Saaho won’t risk.

The movie, Saaho, has been in the production phase for more than two years and has an estimated budget of Rs 300 core. The movie has been written and directed by Sujeeth and is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Other than Prabhas as the Lead actor and Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, the movie has some big names like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma.

Notably, experts talking about the matter speculated that the makers of Saaho will get the movie some breathing space at Box Office and postpone its release. If the release dates are not postponed, the movie’s capability to do good business on a pan India level might get hampered.

