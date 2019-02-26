Prabhas’ ‘Shades of Saaho-Chapter 2’ teaser to release on March 3

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 2:54 PM

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday is going to go viral, thanks to Team Saaho. The makers are planning on releasing Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 to celebrate her birthday on March 3, 2019.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to star in Saaho. (IE)

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for one of the biggest releases of the year, Saaho! The Prabhas film will be releasing on August 15, 2019, and fans are pretty excited to see the Baahubali actor in a completely different avatar. The magnum opus is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Shraddha will be celebrating her birthday on March 3, 2019, and team Saaho will add to the celebrations by releasing another video from the film called Shades of Saaho Chapter 2. Chapter 1 was released on Prabhas’ birthday and it went viral on the internet.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

 While Chapter 1 obviously focused on Prabhas since it was his birthday, the second one will hopefully be all about Shraddha and we are eagerly waiting to see the actress prep for her action sequences in the film. Saaho will be releasing in four different languages, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. International action choreographer Kenny Bates has directed all the action sequences in the film. The film has been directed by Sujeeth and has been shot in various locations including Abu Dhabi. Although we did see a glimpse of Shraddha in the first video that the makers had released, this one will give us a proper sneak peek into her look for the film.

Check out Shades Of Saaho Chapter 1 video right here:

The film stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and a couple of others in pivotal roles.

