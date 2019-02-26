Prabhas’ ‘Shades of Saaho-Chapter 2’ teaser to release on March 3

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday is going to go viral, thanks to Team Saaho. The makers are planning on releasing Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 to celebrate her birthday on March 3, 2019.
Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for one of the biggest releases of the year, Saaho! The Prabhas film will be releasing on August 15, 2019, and fans are pretty excited to see the Baahubali actor in a completely different avatar. The magnum opus is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Shraddha will be celebrating her birthday on March 3, 2019, and team Saaho will add to the celebrations by releasing another video from the film called Shades of Saaho Chapter 2. Chapter 1 was released on Prabhas’ birthday and it went viral on the internet.
Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:
#Saaho makers to unveil a new video – Shades of #Saaho Chapter 2 – on Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday [3 March 2019]… Stars Prabhas… The first video was released on Prabhas’ birthday… #Saaho will be released in multiple languages.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh to release in 2020! All the details here!
Check out Shades Of Saaho Chapter 1 video right here:
The film stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and a couple of others in pivotal roles.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.