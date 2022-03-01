Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush gets new release date

Reports suggest that several options for the release date, including Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas and Sankranti/Pongal, were discussed.

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush has got a new release date, with the film now hitting the screens in 3D on January 12, 2023, the film’s makers announced today. The period saga, being touted as a film celebrating the victory of good over evil, is an adaptation of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The team announced the new release date on the occasion of Maha Shivratri via social media. The multilingual film was earlier set to release on August 11, 2022.

Prabhas also shared the new release date on his official Instagram account.

Also starring Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush is Raut’s follow-up to his 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The film is produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-series, Prasad Sutar, Raut, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Reports suggest that Bhushan Kumar and his team held discussions with Raut and Prabhas and discussed several options for the release date, including Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas and Sankranti/Pongal, before finally landing on January 13.

Sankranti is one of the biggest release dates for films in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while the Pongal season is huge in Tamil Nadu. The Hindi market is also fruitful for feature films that release around Sankranti with the likes of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earning more than Rs 200 crore in Hindi belts.

A big pan-India weekend, aided by the fact that no big film is announced for release in Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi so far, Adipurush has become the first to block the coveted date.

The reports said the Adipurush team decided to delay the release by a few months as they did not want to compromise on the film’s visuals. Adipurush is high on VFX and the makers want to make a global product.