Prabhas reveals the kind of pressure he feels post success of ‘Baahubali’

After the grand success of Baahubali and the kind of films done in the recent past, Prabhas has become one of the most bankable actors in India today. However, the actor recently revealed that he now feels the pressure of delivering pan-India projects, and expectations that are attached to his films. The actor, whose film, Radhe Shyam is up for release next, said that more than the stress of competition with his peers, the pressure is on choosing which story will work for the country’s audience, reported The Indian Express.

“Of course, competition is there in any business, the actual pressure that follows a pan-Indian film is to know what the audience wants. A Telugu filmmaker won’t always know what the Punjabi audience wants. For years, Bollywood has catered to the northern audiences and we have had movies like Mughal-e-Azam and Mother India; Tamil cinema has Rajini sir, Vijay and they have been giving great films for years. It is not easy to know what story will be liked by the whole country. It is not a competition between actors, but what we can give to the audience and how to deliver it. There is no one hit formula for pan-India films,” he said.

Talking about the success of bahubali, the actor further said that the film gave him a lot of resposibility to keep performing for his fans. “Baahubali has given me so much that I don’t mind being called Baahubali for the rest of my life. But the thing is that expectations after Baahubali… It is a little hard to reach there always. The pressure will always be there, suddenly a film from one state got such immense response from the whole nation, the world, so that stress point will be there. Baahubali was so big, part one and then part two, when it still comes on TV, people call me. So, it is okay, it is my film still. The audience understands that all my films are different, that not all are going to be like Baahubali, but Baahubali will always be attached to me,” he said, per IE report.

The last film done by Prabhas was Sujeeth’s out and out action movie Saaho, which made Rs 350 crores at the box office. Post Baahubali, Prabhas has only done big-budget films. Prabhas’s lined up projects include a lot of big films like Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Saalar and Project K.