Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s much-awaited Salaar to release on this date; Details here

Action-adventure film Salaar starring superstar Prabhas is all set to release worldwide in theatres on September 28, 2023, the makers announced Monday.

Directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF film franchise fame, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Production house Hombale Films shared the film’s release date and a new poster of the Baahubali star on the occasion of Independence Day as promised. This high-voltage actioner has been making rounds of conversations since the time the first look of the film was launched and fans cannot wait to see Prabhas in his most ferocious, rawest, and massiest avatar.

“‘REBEL’LING WORLDWIDE ON SEP 28, 2023. #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @PrithviOfficial @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @shivakumarart @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga,” read the tweet shared by the banner.

Billed as a “high-voltage actioner”, Salaar has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

It also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

For the unversed, Salaar was previously slated to release on April 14, 2022, but the project got delayed as the production work took longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The first installment of the project is already completed, and Prabhas will soon shift his entire focus to completing the last installment. While the entire team is going extensive with their effort to execute the film well, the maximum grind will go into VFX for which the makers have hired a foreign studio to complete this. The bar for the movie has already been set quite high.

Salaar will be competing with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter at box officer as both the movies are releasing on the same date. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. The film is touted to be the first aerial franchise in the country.

After Baahubali: Chapter 2 became a massive hit, Prabhas had an underwhelming performance at the box officer with Radhe Shyaam starring Pooja Hegde. The film received mixed to negative reviews from both audience and critics. Hence, the fans are expecting a lot from Salaar.

Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and Om Raut’s screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush in the pipeline.

With PTI inputs