Prabhas, Om Raut’s Adipurush gets its Laxman and Sita? Two Bollywood stars join the cast

March 12, 2021 12:09 PM

Adipurush went on floors in February this year and is eyeing for August 11, 2022 release

Adipurus, Kriti. Sanon, Om raut, Sunny Singh, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut period film Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny singh as laxman, Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as RaavanOm Raut;s Adipurush gets two new cast memebers for Sita and Laxman's role.

Om Raut’s upcoming directorial venture, Adipurush has two additions to its cast. Kriti Sanon playing the role of Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. After much speculation about which actress has been finalized for the role of Sita, the new cast was officially announced on Friday. Kriti also announced her new stint in the period drams with a social media post.

“Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world”, Kriti wrote on her Instagram post, while the director welcomed them to the family. Prabhas also made the same announcement sharing a photo of the trio in the same frame.

Earlier names of actresses like Anushka Sharma, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh had popped to play the female lead opposite Prabhas before finally announcing the name of Kriti for the role.

Adipurish will also see Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Prabhas as Ram. The movie that went on floors in February this year is eyeing for August 11, 2022 release to get an extended weekend opening with Independence Day falling on Monday 2022.

AdiPurush will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. Adipuresh has been described as a film celebrating the ‘victory of good over evil.’

Adipursh reportedly will be produced on an extremely large scale. The budget for the movie is approximately Rs 500 crores out of which half the amount will be spent on its VFX alone.

Adipurush courted controversy last year over Saif Ali Khan’s statement that his role as Lankeshwer in the movie is humane and will justify his deeds. Coming down heavily on the comment, several netizens and BJP leader Ram Kadam called it an attack on Hindu sentiments.

Adipurush will be Om Raut’s second directorial venture in Hindi after the grand box office success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Talking to PTI he has earlier mentioned Adipusrush was his screen adaptation of the story of Prabhu Ram.

