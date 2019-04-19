Prabhas official Instagram account: Bahubali actor gets over 890k followers with just one post!

Prabhas posted his first Instagram photo on Wednesday and it is a treat for all Baahubali fans. The actor is gearing up for his next release Saaho.

After mesmerizing the audience with his performance in SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Telegu superstar Prabhas is all geared up for his next release. He will be starring in Sujeeth’s action film, Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. A few days ago, Prabhas made his Instagram debut and now he has shared his first post.

The 39-year-old actor shared a photo of himself in which he is seen flaunting his warrior avatar with two swords in his hand. The picture will remind you of the character that he played in the magnum opus, Baahubali. Prabhas did not caption his post and also made this snap his display picture.

Immediately after he shared the photo, fans started showing love on the actor’s post. While one user commented, “Welcome Anna,” the other one wrote, “King is here.” Till now, Prabhas’ post has garnered over 1.7 lakh likes.

Prabhas first Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Apr 17, 2019 at 7:48am PDT

READ: Student of the year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria dance on yet another remix ‘The Jawaani Song’

Without a single post, Prabhas’s account has garnered over 700 thousand followers. After his first post, his follower count has increased to 854 thousand.

Watch Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 teaser:



Prabhas was always a bankable star in Tollywood and then Baahubali hit the theatres. Rajamouli’s film became a huge success and his fame catapulted to a different level. Today, he is a pan-Indian star and has a huge fan following across the country.

Watch Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 teaser:



Talking about the superstar’s next film, Saaho is a trilingual film, but unlike Baahubali, it is being shot and not dubbed in three different languages including Hindi. The shoot of the flick began in June 2017. The first look poster of Saaho was released on 23rd October 2017, i.e on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday. The second teaser was released last year, once again on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday.