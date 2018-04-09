Who is Niharika Konidela? Is Prabhas getting married to her? What we know so far

After SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion broke almost every box office record in India, Prabhas achieved a superstar stardom, that too overnight. Now, social media is abuzz with unconfirmed reports/rumours that the Baahubali actor is going to tie the knot. Earlier, it was reported that Prabhas may tie the knot with Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty. But, for the past few days, unconfirmed reports were going around and creating a huge buzz on social media that Prabhas may marry Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela, NOT Anushka Shetty. A lot of number of fans of Prabhas, Anushka, Chiranjeevi and Niharika are wondering what’s the truth – Is Prabhas really getting married to Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika? Here is what we know so far:-

According to a report in Zoom TV, Chiranjeevi has made an official announcement rejecting the reports of Prabhas-Niharika Konidela’s marriage. Issuing an statement, Chiranjeevi made it clear that currently the family wants Niharika to focus on her career, and there is no marriage plan, as of now, reports Zoom TV.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are dating each other.

Reportedly, Niharika is busy shooting for Happy Wedding.

South star Prabhas had given a special treat to his fans on his birthday after the actor unveiled the first look poster of his much-awaited film Saaho on his 38th birthday.