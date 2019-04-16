Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s still from upcoming film ‘Saaho’ goes viral

The Bollywood actress, who is making her Telugu debut with the film, looks enchanted by the charm and appeal of her co-actor, in the picture. (Photo source: IE)

The wait for actor Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’ got a little grueling for fans as a still from the upcoming action-thriller film went viral on social media. ‘Saaho’ features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Telugu actor Prabhas. The still image in which the actors stood in a romantic pose circulated online and caught the attention of many, according to a report by The Indian Express. However, neither the production house nor the film actors had shared the still which went viral, on their official social media handles. In the viral photograph, actor Prabhas can be seen gazing into the eyes of his leading lady Shraddha Kapoor. The Bollywood actress, who is making her Telugu debut with the film, looks enchanted by the charm and appeal of her co-actor, in the picture.

It is presumed that the still is from a song sequence in the film. Excited to work with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor was quoted saying that this is a great opportunity for her and that she is very excited to work on the film. During the shoot of the film in the state of Hyderabad, the two actors had a great time together and Prabhas even treated Shraddha Kapoor with Hyderabadi delicacies, according to the report.

Earlier, through the two teasers of Saaho, viewers got a glimpse of the grandeur of the action film. The gunfight scenes gave a hint of the visual effects, equipment, stunts as well as props that have been employed in the Sujeeth directorial film. The new-age action entertainer is said to have been created on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore, which is specifically higher than the budget of Prabhas’ worldwide hit film Baahubali 2. Shot simultaneously in the languages Hindi, Telugu as well as Tamil, the film is currently in its post-production phase and is scheduled to release on the occasion of Independence Day. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including actors like Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar as well as Evelyn Sharma.