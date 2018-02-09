Poster of Mani Ratnam’s next Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is out; stars Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi

Mani Ratnam, the renowned film director is all set to make a comeback with a movie called Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The which will be made in Tamil will also have a Telugu release with a title called Nawab. However, that is not even the interesting bit about the movie, the USP of the movie has to be its star power it packs. Famous actors like stars Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the movie. All this was confirmed by the filmmakers today as they released the poster of the movie today. As per the poster, faces of four men in the film are seen in the backdrop of an orange sky. There were rumours about Fahadh Faasil will be a part of Ratnam's next venture, however, the release of the poster has put the rumours to be as of now.

The leading ladies in Mani Ratnam’s mega starrer movie will be Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari. Actor Prakash Raj has also roped in the movie. The music in the Mani Ratnam ensemble is given by AR Rahman. Veteran cameraman Santhosh Sivan will be behind the camera. Editor Sreekar Prasad will be in charge to make the movie crisp and fine.

After Mani Ratnam’s last venture, Kaatru Veliyidai, this mega starrer has been the talk of Twitter all evening. The Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions are the co-production houses that will make this movie. The pre-production on the movie is in full-swing right now and the shooting for the movie is reported to begin on February 12.