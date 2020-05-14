Post Avengers: Endgame, no Disney-owned sequel til 2022; Check details of schedule Marvel releases here

Now, the phase 4 of the Marvel universe will begin.

Marvel sequels: No Disney-owned Avengers sequel till 2022! While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a long way ahead, according to several reports the first Disney-owned Marvel sequel would not be released before 2022. The MCU is currently working on Phase 4 of introducing new characters for the new Avengers to be possible, however, the current pandemic has put everything on hold. The MCU has been very popular among the Indian audience since the beginning, with Avengers: Infinity War emerging as the highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India in May 2018, after crossing the lifetime earning of the Jungle Book, according to a tweet by film critic Taran Adarsh. He further wrote, that incidentally, this record of Avengers: Infinity War was broken by Avengers: Endgame just a year later, signifying the love of the Indian audience for the superhero universe so diligently created by Marvel.

Now this is a first. I see a 3 am imax show in bombay screening sold out for Avengers Endgame…most certainly going to be the biggest opener ever in India #avengers #Endgame — Narayan (@Nadu_unchained) April 24, 2019

Now, the phase 4 of the universe will begin with the only Marvel movie releasing in 2020, Black Widow, which was originally supposed to be released in April this year. Apart from this, all new stories have been pushed back due to the pandemic, reports have revealed.

Another key release which had been slated for this year, a film series called The Eternals, has been pushed back for a February 2021 release. All releases scheduled till 2021 will be done in collaboration with Sony and the first non-Sony film which will be released after Avengers: Endgame would be Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022 after a gap of nearly three years. This would also mark the first time that fans would see a world after the Avengers: Endgame.

The key Marvel releases scheduled for the next few years are Blck Widow in 2020, taking over the earlier scheduled time for Eternals. The film series has been postponed to February 2021, taking the slot from Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings, pushing the latter to a May 2021 release. While Spiderman: Homecoming 3 will be released in November next year, Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther and Captain Marvel would all be released in 2022.