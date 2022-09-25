Popular prequels: Here are some of the movies to watch out for

Fantastic Beasts

Film series Fantastic Beasts by David Yates is based on the eponymous book by author JK Rowling. It is a spin-off prequel to the Harry Potter novel and film series. It consists of three fantasy films Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). Produced by David Heyman, the series stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne as the leading characters and the screenplay has been written by Rowling. In 2016, Rowling announced that the franchise would consist of five films with two more yet to be confirmed.

The Godfather Part II

The American crime trilogy is one of the biggest crime films till date starring veteran Al Pacino. It is based on the novel of the same name by Italian author Mario Puzo. It follows the story of the Corleones, a fictional mafia family. The Godfather Part II came out in 1974 and was produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It is partially based on the 1969 novel The Godfather. The second instalment is both a sequel and a prequel to the 1972 film The Godfather that presents parallel dramas: the 1958 story of Michael Corleone, the new Don protecting the family business and the prequel narrates the story of his father, Vito Corleone played by Robert De Niro. It covers the story from his Sicilian childhood to the founding of his mafia business in New York City.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta’s Scoop to Rajkummar Rao’s Guns And Gulaabs; films and series announced in Netflix Tudum 2022

Orphan: First Kill

The 2022 psychological horror-thriller Orphan: First Kill is a prequel to the 2009 film Orphan. The film stars Isabelle Fuhrman, who is reprising her role as Esther from the first film. In the first film, 31-year-old psychiatric patient Leena Klammer suffers from a rare hormonal disorder called hypopituitarism that makes her look like a 10-year-old child. She escapes from her institute by seducing and murdering a guard. She then poses as a lost girl ‘Esther’ and disguises herself to be a part of a family. Once she is taken back by the family of Esther, she tries growing close to the father and plans to separate him from his wife.

Prometheus

The 2012 film is a science fiction horror by Ridley Scott that stars Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, among others. It is set in the late 21st century and revolves on the crew of the spaceship Prometheus as it follows a star map that was discovered among the artifacts of several ancient Earth cultures. The crew ventures out to a distant world in order to discover the origins of humanity. They, however, discover a threat that could wipe out humanity. The film is a fifth in the installment of the Alien franchise. It is a prequel to the science fiction film Alien that was released in 1979.

House of the Dragon

The American fantasy drama is a prequel to one of the most popular television dramas, Game of Thrones, which was televised from 2011 to 2019. Both shows are the brainchild of author George RR Martin. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire became the subject matter of the series and received critical and commercial success. House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of the Game of Thrones and traces the story of the Targaryens — the beginning of the end of house Targaryen and the events that led to the war of succession, that have been covered in the book Dance of the Dragons. HOD is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power series is based on the novel The Lord of the Rings and the other books in the series written by JRR Tolkien. It is set in Middle-earth’s Second Age and narrates the story of thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series was produced by Amazon Studios in association with HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, and in consultation with the Tolkien Estate and is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch. It is also one of the most expensive shows to be ever made. For the series, Tolkien’s grandson Simon Tolkien was consulted. The series is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.