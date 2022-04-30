Pop singer Taz of Stereo Nation passes away at 54

Popular singer of the 90s Taz aka Tarsame Singh Saini of Stereo Nation fame passed away on April 29. The 54-year-old singer breathed his last in London.

He was known for his superhit songs which include Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat, Daroo Vich Pyar and Gallan Gorian during the 90s. Taz had a major fan following and got fame with his unique voice and foot-tapping numbers.

Many musicians and singers mourned his untimely demise. Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha shared a throwback picture with Taz and shared her feelings on social media.

Bally Sagoo also took it to Twitter and shared the picture with Taz.

Taz’s team a month back had informed that he had come out of a coma and was showing improvements every day.

The family thanked everyone for their prayers and support during the difficult time.

Taz, also known as Johnny Zee, was a lead singer of the Stereo Nation band which was formed in 1996. He has been credited as the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.

He had produced many albums in the 1990s and early 2000s. His most successful album has been Slave II Fusion that had released in 2000. Some famous songs from the album include ‘Nachenge Sari Raat’, ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’ and ‘Gallan Gorian’.