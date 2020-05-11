Poonam Pandey, friend booked by Mumbai police for violating lockdown norms; check details

Poonam Pandey has been in the spotlight earlier as well for controversial statements. (Image: Instagram)

Model-actress Poonam Pandey was booked by Mumbai Police on Sunday for breaching lockdown norms, reported the news agency PTI. The Marine Drive Police has registered an FIR against Pandey and a person accompanying her. She was found roaming at Marine Drive in her high-end car for no reason whatsoever, PTI quoted a police officer as saying. Meanwhile, HT has reported that she has now been released after a notice, along with her friend.

A case against Pandey and her friend has been registered under sections 269 (Negligent Act likely to spread infection of a life-threatening disease) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the provisions of the National Disaster Act, PTI has quoted a senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath as saying. Their car had been seized as well.

Poonam Pandey has been in the spotlight earlier as well for controversial statements. In 2014, Pandey had made statements with regard to Mumbai Police for questioning her ‘aggressively’.

Currently, most actors and celebrities have been following the COVID-19 lockdown and even turned creative with how they spend their time during the lockdown period. While some actors have released their music videos, others have come up with innovative ideas like creating a mask out of an old, worn-out T-shirt, and so on. While most celebrities are posting positive messages and videos on social media platforms, people and fans have been inspired by the same. Several celebs have also been urging people to stay at home safely and follow the lockdown guidelines for their own safety as well as that of others.