Pooja Hegde to Kriti Sanon: Outsiders who made it big in Bollywood with their talent

The Bollywood film industry has been a dream factory for all actors, attracting talents from all corners of the country. We have a new box office release every week and many young talents shine on the big screen. However there are few actors who make an impact and remains in the heart of the audience. These actors make a space for them in the industry with their craft, hard work, dedication and passion.

Here are a few actors who have made a mark in the industry with their achievements that can inspire anyone.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde (Source: PR Handout)

After emerging as the Jaan of the nation with the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Pooja Hegde has emerged as the most favorite actor in the industry. Hailing from a non-filmy family, Pooja has managed to form her own ground in Bollywood. Not only in Bollywood, Pooja enjoys a strong fanbase in the Telugu and Tamil film industries making her the most fondest pan Indian star. She has also won the audience over with her dancing skills in songs like Butta Bomma, Arabic Kuthu and recently released Billi Billi which garnered her a lot of praise. With her stunning looks and acting talent, Hegde continues to captivate audiences and establish herself as a rising star in Bollywood. Her journey exemplifies that dedication and talent can transcend boundaries, allowing individuals to thrive in the competitive world of Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Source: PR Handout)

Priyanka Chopra, hailing from a non-filmy background, has achieved unparalleled success in Bollywood. From winning the Miss World title in 2000 to making a remarkable debut in “Andaaz,” she quickly rose to stardom. Known for her versatility, Chopra’s performances in films like “Fashion” and “Barfi!” garnered critical acclaim. She expanded her horizons with international projects, including the TV series “Quantico” and films like “Baywatch.” Beyond acting, she launched her production company and actively contributes to philanthropic causes. Priyanka Chopra’s journey exemplifies how determination and talent can lead to extraordinary achievements in the Bollywood film industry.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Source: PR Handout)

Deepika Padukone known for her impactful performance in Padmavat hails from a non filmy background. Her breakthrough role in “Om Shanti Om” catapulted her to stardom. Known for her versatility, she has delivered outstanding performances in films like “Piku” and “Padmaavat.” Padukone’s international ventures, such as “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” have expanded her global recognition. Her journey serves as an inspiration, proving that talent and determination can overcome any obstacles in the path to success in the Bollywood film industry.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma (Source: PR Handout)

Known for her debut in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,” Anushka Sharma quickly captured attention and showcased her acting prowess. Praised for her versatility, Sharma has delivered powerful performances in films like “NH10,” “PK,” and “Sultan.” Beyond acting, she has also established herself as a successful film producer. Anushka Sharma’s journey is a testament to the fact that talent, perseverance, and hard work can propel one to great heights in the Bollywood film industry.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Source: PR Handout)

Kriti Sanon has successfully established herself as a popular actor despite not having a filmy background. Her journey showcases that talent and hard work can overcome any perceived disadvantages. With her exceptional performances, she has gained a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. Kriti’s ability to captivate audiences and portray diverse characters has earned her respect in the industry. Her success is an inspiration to aspiring actors, proving that passion and dedication can pave the way to stardom regardless of one’s background.