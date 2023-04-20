scorecardresearch
Ponniyin Selvan 2: Take a look at the blockbuster sequel’s cast and fee charged by the Aishwarya Rai, Vikram & others

The part 1 of Ponniyin Selvan was a massive commercial success and made a global box office collection in the north of Rs 500. It became the second-highest grossing Tamil movie of all time.

Written by Entertainment Desk
PS 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2) is an upcoming Tamil movie and a sequel in the Ponniyin Selvan saga, directed by Mani Ratnam. It is set to hit theaters on April 28th, 2023. The entire saga, which is split into two movies, has a combined budget of Rs 500 Crores. The film’s production budget, thereby, is estimated at Rs 250 Crores.

The part 1 of the movie was a massive commercial success and made a global box office collection in the north of Rs 500. It became the second-highest grossing Tamil movie of all time.

In this article, without any further ado, we’ll take a look at the salaries of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2) cast.

Vikram

Vikram, best known as Chiyaan, has taken on the role of Parthibendra Pallavan in PS2 and is being compensated with a hefty sum of Rs 12 crore, the highest among the PS2 cast.

Aishwarya Rai

In Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the role of Nandini and will receive a payment of Rs 10 crore, making her the second highest-paid actor in the film.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan’s portrayal of Kundavai in PS2 is being remunerated with a salary of Rs 3 crore.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala, a rising star in Indian cinema, will be portraying the character of Vaanathi in Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2) and is receiving a payment of Rs 2.5 crore.

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi has been cast in the role of Poonguzhali and is being paid a salary of Rs 1.5 crore.

Karthi and Jayam Ravi 

Karthi, a well-known South Indian actor, is playing the character of Vanthiyathevan in PS2 and is earning Rs 5 Crores for his performance. Additionally, Jayam Ravi is being paid a fee of Rs 3 Crores for his role as Arulmozhi Varman in the same film.

First published on: 20-04-2023 at 10:00 IST

Stock Market