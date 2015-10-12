Police: Wiz Khalifa cited for public urination in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police say rapper Wiz Khalifa has been cited for urinating in public.

City public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says it happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday behind a bar called The Flats on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, is a graduate of Pittsburgh’s Allderdice High School and keeps a home in suburban Canonsburg. He was in town to perform during Pitt’s Midnight Madness basketball season kickoff Friday night.

Representatives for Khalifa, who is known for hits such as ”Black and Yellow” and ”See You Again,” did not immediately return phone and email messages late Saturday from The Associated Press seeking comment on the citation, which is basically a ticket.