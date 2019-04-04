PM Narendra Modi’s biopic to not release on April 5; Details here

The two-and-half minute trailer of the film, had over a million views shortly after it emerged online. (Photo source: IE)

Vivek Oberoi starrer Prime Narendra Modi’s much-talked biopic is not releasing on April 5. According to a recent ANI tweet, the producer of the film ‘PM Narendra Modi’, Sandeep Singh has confirmed that the biopic is not releasing on 5th April and that they will update further details soon. This came after a Congress leader’s request to delay the release of a biopic was taken up by the Supreme Court to be heard on April 8. Questioning the timing of the release, the Congress party had also filed a complaint against the film with the Election Commission, alleging its release close to the national election, which violates the model code of conduct.

The two-and-half minute trailer of the film, had over a million views shortly after it emerged online. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, traces the prime minister’s journey from his teens to the country’s top job. Last week, actor Vivek Oberoi appeared before the poll body in response to the notice it served.

Senior advocate Abishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Aman Panwar, a Congress spokesperson was quoted saying in earlier reports that the release of the film may affect free and fair elections as mandated in the Constitution. In addition to this, four office bearers of the BJP are the producers of the film and that itself is a violation of a level-playing field to other political parties.

PM Narendra Modi’s biopic is the second such political film to be released this year. In the month of January, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ was themed on former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s term, and the film gathered more headlines than box office success.

Actor Vivek Oberoi took a pot-shot at the Congress party and claimed that its leaders were scared of the chowkidar’s danda or watchman’s baton. The 42-year-old actor denied that the film’s release violates the code of conduct for the election that is set to begin next week, by glorifying the Prime Minister.