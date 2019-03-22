PM Narendra Modi biopic movie trailer garners 10 million views on YouTube; memes flood social media

By: | Updated: March 22, 2019 4:40 PM

PM Narendra Modi Movie Trailer: Veteran actress Zarina Wahab plays Hiraben – briefly shown scrubbing pots and pans and later, providing a motherly shoulder for her son to lean on as he declares he wants to be a sanyasi.

PM Narendra Modi Movie Trailer, PM Narendra Modi Movie Trailer, PM Narendra Modi Film Trailer, PM Modi film Trailer, YouTube, Vivek Oberoi, Film on PM Modi, PM Narendra Modi Movie release datePM Modi biopic: The movie also stars Barkha Bisht, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.

PM Narendra Modi movie trailer was released on the occasion of Holi and since its release on YouTube, the trailer has garnered almost 10 million views. At the time of writing this story, PM Narendra Movie trailer got 9,808,827 views, in just 24 hours. Not just that, the trailer was also trending number 1 on YouTube.

The Vivek Anand Oberoi-starrer ‘PM Narendra Modi’ captures the Prime Ministers’s journey from ‘chaiwala’ to becoming the PM, in the course of which he is depicted in various shades like young man on a spiritual quest, living austerely, being trained as an RSS cadet, becoming chief minister of Gujarat and finally, cut to 2014.

However, diehard fans of PM Modi must remain content with just this 2.35-minute glimpse for now. The movie is slated for release on April 5.

PM Narendra Modi trailer

There is a scene depicting the aftermath of a riot with teary-eyed Modi looking visibly aghast. Veteran actress Zarina Wahab plays Hiraben – briefly shown scrubbing pots and pans and later, providing a motherly shoulder for her son to lean on as he declares he wants to be a sanyasi.

There is no mention of his child marriage to Jasodaben either. A challenging role for Vivek Oberoi and while he tries his best, the struggle is glaringly evident. He does not entirely look the part and the public can tell because they see the real deal every single day on television and are familiar with his style.

Watch PM Narendra Modi Trailer here:

As the trailer dropped, it’s dialogues garnered a lot of attention and thus many scenes were turned into memes, just like any other trailers in the recent past. While for some, “Main sanyasi banna chhata hoon” became fodder for memes and for others it was Oberoi’s line “Hum Hindustani nahi ban paye”.

Sample these:

The trailer shows glimpses of its remaining star cast too including talented actors like Boman Irani (Ratan Tata), Manoj Joshi (Amit Shah) and Zarina Wahab (Modi’s mother). The biopic also stars Barkha Bisht, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Srivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. However, the trailer ends on a rousing note, with an angry PM declaring, “Chetawni deta hu mein Pakistan ko, agar dobara hum par haath uthaya, to haath kaat dunga.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. PM Narendra Modi biopic movie trailer garners 10 million views on YouTube; memes flood social media
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition