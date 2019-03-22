PM Narendra Modi biopic movie trailer garners 10 million views on YouTube; memes flood social media

PM Modi biopic: The movie also stars Barkha Bisht, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.

PM Narendra Modi movie trailer was released on the occasion of Holi and since its release on YouTube, the trailer has garnered almost 10 million views. At the time of writing this story, PM Narendra Movie trailer got 9,808,827 views, in just 24 hours. Not just that, the trailer was also trending number 1 on YouTube.

The Vivek Anand Oberoi-starrer ‘PM Narendra Modi’ captures the Prime Ministers’s journey from ‘chaiwala’ to becoming the PM, in the course of which he is depicted in various shades like young man on a spiritual quest, living austerely, being trained as an RSS cadet, becoming chief minister of Gujarat and finally, cut to 2014.

However, diehard fans of PM Modi must remain content with just this 2.35-minute glimpse for now. The movie is slated for release on April 5.

There is a scene depicting the aftermath of a riot with teary-eyed Modi looking visibly aghast. Veteran actress Zarina Wahab plays Hiraben – briefly shown scrubbing pots and pans and later, providing a motherly shoulder for her son to lean on as he declares he wants to be a sanyasi.

There is no mention of his child marriage to Jasodaben either. A challenging role for Vivek Oberoi and while he tries his best, the struggle is glaringly evident. He does not entirely look the part and the public can tell because they see the real deal every single day on television and are familiar with his style.

Watch PM Narendra Modi Trailer here:



As the trailer dropped, it’s dialogues garnered a lot of attention and thus many scenes were turned into memes, just like any other trailers in the recent past. While for some, “Main sanyasi banna chhata hoon” became fodder for memes and for others it was Oberoi’s line “Hum Hindustani nahi ban paye”.

Sample these:

When you eat dosa with a fork #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/VC9tAJEaNi — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 21, 2019

#PMNarendraModiTrailer

Me after looking at my all daily life problems pic.twitter.com/gKgzQMJSzD — आदरSH???????? (@sarcastic_zoned) March 20, 2019

When some one says mujhe chaay nahi pasand Me :- #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/dNj0Zu3SNm — ????@〽 (@Samcasm7) March 20, 2019

Rajkot Police, when they see someone playing PUBG. #PMNarendraModiTrailer pic.twitter.com/AEsJ16WzIU — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 21, 2019

The trailer shows glimpses of its remaining star cast too including talented actors like Boman Irani (Ratan Tata), Manoj Joshi (Amit Shah) and Zarina Wahab (Modi’s mother). The biopic also stars Barkha Bisht, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Srivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. However, the trailer ends on a rousing note, with an angry PM declaring, “Chetawni deta hu mein Pakistan ko, agar dobara hum par haath uthaya, to haath kaat dunga.”