PM Narendra Modi biopic: Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta’s first look out!

By: | Published: February 16, 2019 1:05 PM

The film is being backed by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi.

Zarina will play the role of PM Modi’s mother while Barkha will portray his wife. (Twitter Image)

PM Narendra Modi’s biopic which stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role is currently being filmed. Titled as ‘PM Narendra Modi’, makers have released the first look of the characters. Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta’s looks in the film have now been unveiled and they are mind-blowing.

Zarina will play the role of PM Modi’s mother while Barkha will portray his wife.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news as well as first looks of both actresses.

He wrote that IT’S OFFICIAL, Zarina Wahab to portray PM Narendra Modi’s mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta to enact the part of his wife in the biopic.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: Pulwama terror attack: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar says no to Karachi Art Council event

A few days ago, Manoj Joshi’s first pictures as BJP National President Amit Shah had been unveiled and he has aced his look.

The biopic has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Rajendra Gupta, Anjan Shrivastav and Yatin Karyekar playing pivotal parts.

The film is produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh, which will trace the journey of Prime Minister Modi, beginning from his humble start to serving the nation as the Chief Minister, then onto his historic rise after the 2014 elections and finally becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Omung Kumar is directing the film.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. PM Narendra Modi biopic: Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta’s first look out!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition