PM Narendra Modi biopic release date: Vivek Oberoi starrer to release a day after Lok Sabha poll results

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2019 10:35:34 AM

The biopic PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi as the Prime Minister, will now release on May 24, a day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s much-talked-about venture ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has finally locked a new release date and will now hit the screens on May 24, 2019. The makers have decided to release the film after Lok Sabha elections.

The producer of the movie Sandip Ssingh announced the new release date on Twitter. He wrote that ‘we come again fighting all the hurdles & roadblocks coming in our way! #PMNarendraModi now in cinemas from 24th May. #DekhengeModiBiopic’

The biopic will showcase PM Modi’s political journey on 70mm screens.

Vivek Oberoi will be seen essaying the titular role of PM Modi in the biopic and as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor will be seen playing a real-life character in a biopic.

The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab, and several others.

‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

A petition was filed by a Congress activist seeking a ban on the release of the film which was initially set to hit the screens on April 5 and later postponed to April 11.

In its order last month, the EC had banned the screening of the film during the poll period, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political individual or entity should not be displayed in the electronic media.

The EC order had come a day before the movie was to be released.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said he hopes the film will have a smooth run in the theatres.

“As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha election results,” Singh said in a statement.

“We are now releasing our film on 24th May 2019. This is the first time a film will be promoted for only four days. I hope now nobody has any problem with the film and we are hoping for the smooth release this time,” he added.

