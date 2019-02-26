PM Narendra Modi biopic: Rajendra Gupta to portray PM’s father, Yatin Karyekar to star in key role

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 6:09 PM

Rajendra Singh will be seen as PM Modi's father and Karyekar as Lakshman Rao Inamdar in PM Narendra Mpdi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi.

The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Television and film actors Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar have joined the cast of ‘PM Narendra Modi‘. Rajendra Gupta will be seen as the father of PM Modi in the film but Yatin Karyekar’s role is still not revealed. The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role and is directed by Omung Kumar.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the actors on Twitter and wrote that Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi’s father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic PM Narendra Modi.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: Sridevi’s last film ‘Mom’ to release in China; read details!

 The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role. The role of business tycoon Ratan Tata will be played by actor Boman Irani in the film. Prashant Narayanan will be seen in a fictional character of antagonist in the biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi‘.

Actor Darshan Kumar, who made his acting debut with Omung Kumar‘s ‘Mary Kom‘ will be playing a popular TV anchor in the film. The role of PM’s mother role will be played by actor Zarina Wahab, while Barkha Bisht will be seen as his wife Jashodaben in the movie.

Producer Sandip Ssingh had said earlier in a statement that a solid star cast with talented actors is the base of effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi, they have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Shri Narendra Modi.

The first poster of the film, featuring Vivek Anand Oberoi, was launched in 23 languages. At the poster launch, Vivek Oberoi had said that he prays that at the end of the journey, he becomes a better actor and a better human being. Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personality and qualities on screen is an incredible challenge. he wants all the blessings to complete the incredible journey.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. PM Narendra Modi biopic: Rajendra Gupta to portray PM’s father, Yatin Karyekar to star in key role
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition