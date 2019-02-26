PM Narendra Modi biopic: Rajendra Gupta to portray PM’s father, Yatin Karyekar to star in key role

The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Television and film actors Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar have joined the cast of ‘PM Narendra Modi‘. Rajendra Gupta will be seen as the father of PM Modi in the film but Yatin Karyekar’s role is still not revealed. The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role and is directed by Omung Kumar.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the actors on Twitter and wrote that Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi’s father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic PM Narendra Modi.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi’s father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh… Official look: pic.twitter.com/xlFFoOuY5F — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role. The role of business tycoon Ratan Tata will be played by actor Boman Irani in the film. Prashant Narayanan will be seen in a fictional character of antagonist in the biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi‘.

Actor Darshan Kumar, who made his acting debut with Omung Kumar‘s ‘Mary Kom‘ will be playing a popular TV anchor in the film. The role of PM’s mother role will be played by actor Zarina Wahab, while Barkha Bisht will be seen as his wife Jashodaben in the movie.

Producer Sandip Ssingh had said earlier in a statement that a solid star cast with talented actors is the base of effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi, they have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Shri Narendra Modi.

The first poster of the film, featuring Vivek Anand Oberoi, was launched in 23 languages. At the poster launch, Vivek Oberoi had said that he prays that at the end of the journey, he becomes a better actor and a better human being. Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personality and qualities on screen is an incredible challenge. he wants all the blessings to complete the incredible journey.