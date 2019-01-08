PM Narendra Modi biopic poster launch: Vivek Oberoi plays India’s 14th Prime Minister!

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s look as PM Narendra Modi was revealed on Monday. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Praise flowed and several promises were made at an event to launch the poster of an upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the official poster of the film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The biopic titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’ features Vivek Anand Oberoi. The tagline reads, “Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai”. The film’s poster was launched in 23 languages. The film has been produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh’s Legend Global Studio and stars Vivek Anand Oberoi as Modi.

Omung Kumar, who has previously made Sarabjit, Mary Kom and Bhoomi, will direct the cradle-to-the-present film. The producers hope it will be released during or before the crucial Lok Sabha election in April or May. Speaking at the poster launch, Fadnavis said it is great that a movie on this scale is being made on Modi, under whose leadership India is not only touching new heights but the expectations and hopes of every citizen of India are being fulfilled. Later, the Maharashtra CM tweeted that the film, ‘based on the life of a world leader born in India’, is set to create history.

This is film is set to create history today with the poster launch of a film based on the life of world leader born in India, a RajYogi in true sense!

Congratulations to this team who is going to be a winning team, eventually ! pic.twitter.com/ydgyRAwD96 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019

Except for Vivek Oberoi, no other actor has been named in the cast. Oberoi also shared the film’s poster with the hashtag ‘Akhand Bharat’, or undivided India, on Twitter.

जय हिन्द. జై హింద్. ஜெய் ஹிந்த். Jai Hind  We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/t0lQVka7mJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 7, 2019

Vivek Oberoi, who made his debut as a Mumbai gangster in Company in 2002, declared that he hoped to become ‘a better actor and a better human being’ with the biopic. Oberoi said that Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the country and the world, and to bring his persona and his inspirational qualities on the screen is a challenge.

Ahead of the Modi biopic, another film, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, which is critical of the opposition Congress party will be released on January 11. The film examines the tensions between former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and claims to expose the ways in which Gandhi interfered with the functioning of the Prime Minister’s Office. The film is adapted from Sanjaya Baru’s memoir by the same name. The non-fiction account by Manmohan Singh’s former media adviser was published on April 20, 2014, a month before Modi was named the prime minister.

Also out on January 11 is ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, a fictionalised tribute to the Indian Army’s military operation on terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016.

The film’s trailer has the line, ‘Yeh Naya Hindustan hai, yeh Ghar mein ghusega bhi, aur marega bhi’ (This is the new India, which will not turn the other cheek).