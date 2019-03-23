PM Narendra Modi biopic controversy: Director clarifies why Javed Akhtar name is on movie posters!

Vivek Oberoi in a still from the film PM Narendra Modi (IE)

Not just the PM Modi himself but an upcoming movie that revolves around his life’s story has also been involved in various controversies. As writer-poet Javed Akhtar and lyricist Sameer’s name was seen on the film’s posters, the two took to social media to express shock overseeing their names on movie posters because they were never a part of the project. While both Akhtar and Sameer have denied being a part of the project, now, the director of PM Narendra Modi biopic has clarified why he chose to give them song credits.

In an official statement released by the producer, writer, and director of the film, Sandip Singh, he said that T-series being the official music partner of the film. They have taken the songs *’Ishwar Allah’* from the film *’1947: Earth’* and the song *’Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’* from the film *’Dus’*, thus they have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji.

Also Read: Kesari box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer inches close to Rs 40 crore

Well, we guess now that clears the air. There was a lot of confusion on social media as both Javed Akhtar and Sameer were clueless about why their names were being involved in a project that they hadn’t contributed to.

Expressing disbelief, Sameer on social media said, “mujhe hairat hai apana naam pm Narendra Modi film me dekh karr, maine aisi kisi film me koi gaana nahi likha hai.” (He is shocked to see his name in Narendra Modi film, he hasn’t written any song for any such film.) While this is what Akhtar had tweeted that he shocked to find his name on the poster of this film. He has not written any songs for it. The film is scheduled to hit the movie screens on April 5.