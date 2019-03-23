PM Narendra Modi biopic controversy: Director clarifies why Javed Akhtar name is on movie posters!

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 4:56 PM

After lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer gave statements claiming that they have been falsely credited as songwriters in PM Narendra Modi's poster, producer Sandip Ssingh issued a statement to clarify the credit row.

PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer, PM Narendra Modi biopic release date, PM Narendra Modi biopic movie, PM Narendra Modi biopic cast, PM Narendra Modi biopic release, PM Narendra Modi biopic film, PM Narendra Modi biopic director, PM Narendra Modi biopic name, PM Narendra Modi biopic vivek oberoi, javed akhtar news, javed akhtar narendra modi movie, javed akhtar narendra modi filmVivek Oberoi in a still from the film PM Narendra Modi (IE)

Not just the PM Modi himself but an upcoming movie that revolves around his life’s story has also been involved in various controversies. As writer-poet Javed Akhtar and lyricist Sameer’s name was seen on the film’s posters, the two took to social media to express shock overseeing their names on movie posters because they were never a part of the project. While both Akhtar and Sameer have denied being a part of the project, now, the director of PM Narendra Modi biopic has clarified why he chose to give them song credits.

In an official statement released by the producer, writer, and director of the film, Sandip Singh, he said that T-series being the official music partner of the film. They have taken the songs *’Ishwar Allah’* from the film *’1947: Earth’* and the song *’Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’* from the film *’Dus’*, thus they have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji.

Also Read: Kesari box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer inches close to Rs 40 crore

Well, we guess now that clears the air. There was a lot of confusion on social media as both Javed Akhtar and Sameer were clueless about why their names were being involved in a project that they hadn’t contributed to.

Expressing disbelief, Sameer on social media said, “mujhe hairat hai apana naam pm Narendra Modi film me dekh karr, maine aisi kisi film me koi gaana nahi likha hai.” (He is shocked to see his name in Narendra Modi film, he hasn’t written any song for any such film.) While this is what Akhtar had tweeted that he shocked to find his name on the poster of this film. He has not written any songs for it. The film is scheduled to hit the movie screens on April 5.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. PM Narendra Modi biopic controversy: Director clarifies why Javed Akhtar name is on movie posters!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition