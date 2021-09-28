PM Modi greets Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday

He called up Mangeshkar, the iconic singer and inspiration for generations of singers who turned 92, in the morning to wish her, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday. He called up Mangeshkar, the iconic singer and inspiration for generations of singers who turned 92, in the morning to wish her, officials said.
In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.