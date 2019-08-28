Planning to watch Prabhas-starrer Saaho? Here are six facts you must know

The production of the movie is complete and it will release at the box office on August 30.

Saaho release: A few days are left for the big-budget, multilingual, and Prabhas-starrer film to release on box office. Saaho, which is an action thriller is in production since 2017 and has some very prominent faces in the cast as well as the crew. Directed by Sujeeth, the budget of the movie Saaho is way high, reportedly at Rs 350 crore. The production of the movie is complete and it will release on August 30.

Saaho has been produced by UV creation and T-series. The makers have spent a huge amount on the action and filming of the movie and it might emerge as a blockbuster considering the combo of Prabhas and Sujeeth. Both Prabhas and Sujeeth are a very prominent name and on top of it, Shraddha Kapoor’s presence is like icing on the cake.

Here are six interesting facts that make the film quite unique:

Budget: Saaho has a humongous budget. The Rs 350 crore budget of the movie has caught a lot of attention. Since the budget of the movie is comparatively very high in comparison to the Bollywood movies, the makers will have to make sure that they leave no loophole, in production. Saaho’s budget in itself is what attributes a lot to its fame.

Multi-lingual production: The exercise of producing it into four different languages is considered by many as a wise move. This will cover the audience form all extremes of Indian Cinema. Saaho releasing in 4 languages, will minimise the linguistic barriers for the local audience, especially in the Southern part of the country.

IMAX camera: Saaho has been shot on the most advanced cameras of the recent time. The IMAX camera provides very high-end quality picture output and comparatively could be played even at larger screens. Also, since the IMAX cameras use 70 mm films, the picture resolution is quite high in comparison to the normal movie cameras. This adds a lot to the graphics of the films and also makes the post-production much detailed and effective.

READ: Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut’s fiery and badass look will leave you in awe

Debut: With Saaho releasing pan India, the lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will be debuting in Bollywood and Telugu film industry respectively. Also, both the actor have to record in multiple languages during the production process. This a very unique merger of Hindi and Telugu cinema in an artistic and creative way.

Action Sequence: The film is an action thriller and thus will have multiple action sequences. It can be identified from the trailer that the film will have some very high-end, and graphically enhanced action sequences. Notably, the makers roped the much-known international stuntman Kenny Bates on board to choreograph the action scenes. Kenny Bates has done the job for Hollywood movies like Die Hard and Transformers.

Mobile Game: ‘Saaho: The Game was released on August 15. The Saaho mobile game is a first-person shooter mobile game and has been created by a Hyderabad based company Pixalot Labs.

Notably, Saaho has built up a lot of expectations among the audience and fans. Though experts believe that the trailer did not create much anticipation and if the movie did not perform well, it could turn out to be a disaster for the director and actor’s career. But let’s hope for the best!