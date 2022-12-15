Physics Wallah Review: The six-episode series will keep you motivated and entertained

Physics Wallah immediately makes you think of projects like Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 with a tint of Kota Factory (when it comes to class aesthetics). The story is about the connection teacher and students shares. This is a motivational life story of the 31-year-old YouTube sensation who rose to fame after his startup’s turnover crossed the $1 billion mark.

Alakh, a third-year engineering student who excels in physics, is the protagonist of the story’s opening chapter. But after just one lesson, he is counseled to learn the teaching craft. He learns how to relate to students and instruct them effectively after sufficient practice and revision, but the coaching institute’s owner won’t let him teach the class of his choosing.

One fine day, he discovers that one of the physics instructors is running late for class. He decides to fill in and teach using his new approach, which wins him the students’ admiration and respect. Alakh Pandey aims to provide students who cannot afford the exorbitant tuition with a cutting-edge educational system that is also very affordable. The series’ central plot is around his journey to found his own institution to teach physics to kids in the most remote areas of India.

Talking about real life Alakh, his journey in Physics Wallah started in 2014, when he dropped out of B Tech fourth year and started a YouTube channel, Physics Wallah, where he would teach simplified physics to the students. Due to financial constraints in the family, he began teaching at an early age, and now it’s exciting to see his life story in a Web series that will soon premiere on Prime Video.

So, get psyched to learn physics while you get inspired and entertained like never before. Physics Wallah is streaming on Amazon Mini TV.