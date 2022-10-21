Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif shares a hilarious BTS video featuring Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi; Watch

From Katrina Kaif (who portrays world’s most beautiful ghost in the movie) performing live on the foot-tapping songs – Kinna Sona & Kaali Teri Gut along with her costars Ishaan and Siddhant, to their fun banter on stage with the movie’s singers and composers, the gathered media was excited to see the gorgeous actress in high spirit, owning the stage with her spectacular dance moves!

Giving us a glimpse of her prep for the music launch event, Katrina took to her social media to share a video that sums up not only her preparation and dance rehearsals with her co-stars but also all the crazy, fun and madness that went behind to create a spectacular event!

Interestingly, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were in high spirits and remained on stage dancing their heart out throughout the entire evening along with the singers and composers of the movie who performed on their respective songs from the film. The actors also interacted with the media and fan clubs, thereby inviting them on stage for a quick game session and also shook a leg with them on the energetic dance numbers.

The quirky, humorous trailer of ‘Phone Bhoot’ is a testament that the film is surely going to be the best horror comedy that the audience will witness in cinemas this year.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November, 2022.