Petta vs Viswasam: Rajinikanth or Ajith Kumar! Who is winning hearts?

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 5:55 PM

Petta vs Viswasam: There is also the possibility of the audience getting equally divided if the content of both the films is below par. In that case, fans of Rajinikanth's brand of films will rush to watch his, while those seeking for family entertainment will favour Ajith's.

Either way, this clash of Petta and Viswasam is an indication of a great year for movies where the real winner will be the audience.

Two of the biggest stars of Indian cinema who command massive fan following have released their movies on January 10. Rajinikanth’s Petta is facing Ajith’s Viswasam. In a face-off that has got all the fans excited. It is a rather exciting time for all Indian movie lovers who witnessed such a clash in Kollywood in 2014 when Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith’s Veeram clashed at the box office.

To begin with, the box office victory depends a lot on the screen count. When it comes to sheer number, Ajith’s Viswasam is ahead of Petta as it had decided the release date a few months ago allowing the makers to capture most of the single screen theatres.

Additionally, Rajinikanth was seen twice in two big releases last year – Kaala and 2.0, while Ajith was seen around a year and a half ago in the 2017 movie, Vivegam. Hence, it is expected that Ajith’s fans would flock to the theatres to watch his latest movie.

Also Read: The Accidental Prime Minister BO prediction

However, the real verdict would be reached upon when the neutral fans decide to favour one movie over the other. This can only happen with good content and positive word of mouth. An early lead is also not indicative of a movie’s performance as witnessed in multiple cases in the past. Whichever movie maintains pace and outruns the other is likely to emerge victoriously.

There is also the possibility of the audience getting equally divided if the content of both the films is below par. In that case, fans of Rajinikanth’s brand of films will rush to watch his, while those seeking for family entertainment will favour Ajith’s.

Either way, this clash of Petta and Viswasam is an indication of a great year for movies where the real winner will be the audience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Petta vs Viswasam: Rajinikanth or Ajith Kumar! Who is winning hearts?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition