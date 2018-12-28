Petta Movie Trailer: Plenty of Rajnikanth style, film to release on Jan 10

By: | Published: December 28, 2018 5:20 PM

Trailer of superstar Rajinikanth's Petta released today and created a frenzy on social media.

Petta will hit screens on January 10, 2019. ( Photo Source: Indian Express)

Trailer of January 2019’s most-awaited film, superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta released today and created a frenzy on social media. Fans were excited to see Rajinikanth in a more youthful avatar in the trailer and can’t wait to watch the film, which will release on January 10.

The Tamil film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran Bagga, Trisha Krishnan, and Bobby Simha among other and marks Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s debut in the South Indian film industry. From its stellar star cast to its intriguing storyline – everything about the film has got the viewers intrigued and how.

Watch Trailer:

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to share his reaction on the Petta trailer. He said that superstar is looking 20 years younger and 20 times more energetic.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Tweet:

Dhanush also took to social media and shared the trailer. He wrote, “Get RAJNIFIED to the thalaivar rage”.

Dhanush’s Tweet:

Whereas, actress Aishwarya on twitter quoted Rajinikanth as the ‘one and only superstar’.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s Tweet:

Actor Vikram Prabhu shared his tweet saying, ‘looking forward to enjoying Superstar’s mass’.

Vikram Prabhu’s Tweet:

The trailer of Petta showcased Rajinikanth’s entry with him opening two gates in his inimitable style. In his first Tamil film, Apoorva Raagangal in 1975, the superstar had done the same. Director K Balachander had spotted Rajinikanth in a film institute and had decided to cast him in Apoorva Raagangal.

Fan’s Tweet:

In this movie, his entry scene involved pushing the gates dressed in a suit. At that time, his entry in this movie wasn’t applauded. But, time proved that it wasn’t that bad after all. Another similarity in Petta from one of his earlier films is the name Kaali. Rajinikanth used the same name in Mullum Malarum, which is still considered as one of his best mass entertainers with the most punchy dialogues.

