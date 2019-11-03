Pawan Kalyan to reprise Amitabh Bachchan’s role: set to star in Telugu version of Pink

Pawan Kalyan took a dive into politics in 2014.

Pawan Kalyan, a popular Telugu actor will be reprising Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the Telugu remake of Pink. Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju are producing the remake. Sriram Venu will direct the film. Taran Adarsh, trade analyst and film critic, announced the film on twitter.

This is not the first remake of the popular Bollywood film, Pink. Boney Kapoor had also produced the Tamil version. It was titled, Nerkonda Parvaai. It starred tamil actor Ajith along with Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang as the three girl protagonists who file a molestation case against boys from influential backgrounds. The Hindi and Tamil versions of the film garnered good responses from the audiences and this film will hope to do the same.

Pawan Kalyan took a dive into politics in 2014. He was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi, in 2018 and this film will mark his return to films after a one year hiatus. He was busy in the meantime, with his duties as the President of Jana Sena Party. Rest of the cast details are yet to be announced. Debuting in 1996, the actor has experienced a rich filmography. He has starred in Tholi Prema, which won the award for the 1998 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. He is also known for his philanthropic work. He is the founder of Common Man Protection Force (CMPF), a charitable trust. It helped citizens falling into EWS category in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He was also invited to deliver a speech alongside actor Madhavan at Harvard University in their 14th edition of India Conference in 2017.

It seems to be the season of remakes in the Indian film industry with films like Kabir Singh based on Arjun Reddy becoming popular hits. Other sequels in the pipeline include highly anticipated films like Jersey and Laxxmi Bomb.