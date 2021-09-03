Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veeramallu gets release date on ‘Mighty Power’s’ birthday

There is a palpable excitement amongst the fans of Pawan Kalyan months before the scheduled release of the film.

Makers of Hari Hara Veeramallu (HHVM) have finally announced the release date of the period drama. The makers took the opportunity of the film lead hero Pawan Kalyan’s birthday to proclaim the release date of the film. As per the announcement made by the makers, the film is all set to be released on April 29 next year in the cinema halls across the country, the Indian Express reported. The film-makers also said that the film will be released in a total of four languages namely-Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Mega Surya Production which is financing and producing the period drama took to twitter to announce the development. Wishing Pawan Kalyan on his birthday by addressing him as ‘the mighty power’, the tweet said that the legendary heroic outlaw Hari Hara VeeraMallu will hit theatres on April 29, 2022. In a similar announcement on a social media platform, Hari Hara Veeramallu, director Krish Jagarlamudi wrote that it was an honour to wish Pawan Kalyan on his birthday. Heaping praise on the Telugu star, the director wrote that Kalyan was a real hero who always gives the welfare of society a thought in all actions of his life.

The film is set back in time in the 17th century and narrates the story of a legendary outlaw and is the first ever collaboration between Kalyan and director Jagarlamudi. Beefed up with a mega budget of Rs 150 crore, the film features Nidhhi Agerwal as the female protagonist against the superstar. On the production front, the film is being produced by A Dayakar Rao whereas AM Ratnam is the presenter of the film. Every department of the film has been backed up with a powerhouse of talent and expertise. While the cinematography team of the film will be working under the wings of Gnanashekar VS, the film’s music will be rendered by MM Keeravani. There is a palpable excitement amongst the fans of Pawan Kalyan months before the scheduled release of the film.