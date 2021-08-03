Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati film gets Sankranti release date

The film’s shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad. (Photo credit: Twitter/SitharaEnts)

Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan’s as-yet untitled flick has finally got a release date with the makers cashing in on the festivities around Sankranti. Sithara Entertainments, the makers of the film tentatively titled PSPKRanaMovie, announced that the film would be released on January 12, 2022. The release date was announced with a special video of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Thaman, and Trivikram discussing the film’s music.

The production house wrote on its social media handles that the film will be the “biggest battle for self-esteem”, before dropping a hint that the film’s first single will be released very soon.

The film is an official remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and will mark the first time that Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati — two of the Telugu film industry’s biggest superstars — have collaborated. Saagar K. Chandra, who rose to fame with Appatlo Okadundevadu, has been roped in as the film’s director.

The film’s shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad. The film will see Pawan Kalyan star as Bheemla Nayak, a cop, with Nithya Menen opposite him in the female lead. The film will be scored by Thaman, while the cinematography will be done by Ravi K. Chandran.

Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veeramallu, period drama, in the pipeline, while Rana Daggubati-starrer Virataparvam is awaiting release.

There are several big-budget films lined up for release during the Sankranti festivities as Tollywood gets ready to revive a box office business that has been hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu has a release date of January 13, while Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas in the lead will hit the screens on January 14. F3, a multi-starrer that features Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati, could be scheduled for release on January 15. The family entertainer Bangarraju will hit the shooting floors this month with the aim of a Sankranti release.