Pavitra Rishta 2: Netizens reaction on Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande performance–everything you should know

Pavitra Rishta 2: The all time popular TV series Pavitra Rishta 2 is finally out for viewers. Fans were eagerly waiting to watch actor Shaheer Sheikh in the role of Manav, a simpleton, which was earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While the absence of Sushant Singh Rajput will always be missed in the TV show, it seems Shaheer’s hard work has finally paid off with audiences going gaga over his performance. Audiences’ overwhelming reactions on social media/ internet pretty much shows that Shaheer is winning hearts of the audiences in his role as Manav.

Netizens praised Shaheer’s role as Manav and also appreciated his chemistry with Ankita Lokhande, who will be seen as Archana. Some of the Twitter users wrote, “No doubt Shaheer has set a bar as Manav. Archana looked so innocent and her voice alone has an overall different impact”.

While many came in support of Shaheer’s acting, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans did not look happy. They did not like the fact that Shaheer was playing the iconic role of Manav which was played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. One of the Twitter users wrote, “This iconic character belongs to SSR” calling the overall show a “flop” of a remake. This was not over yet. Some of the fans even started demanding “boycott” for the show claiming that nobody can replace Sushant in the show.

In an exclusive interview with The Indianexpress.com, Ankita Lokhande, reprising the role of Archana in the show, took a jibe at trollers and responded saying that “I can’t go around telling people that I am nice, please love me. At the end of the day, it’s their choice afterall. Talking about social media she said it has only brought us close to our fans but a significant amount of trolling is always involved. She also added, ” I don’t care pr worry about people judging the person I am as I won’t stop living my life for the sake of others. It’s what they choose to do at the end of the day”. Talking about the family, the Pavitra Rishta actress said that my family is my strength and with their support, I can fight anyone or anything in the world.

Where to watch Pavitra Rishta?

You can watch Pavitra Rishta 2 exclusively on ZEE5 for 55 days. It will later on also be available on ALTBalaji. You can watch the show there as well in case you missed any of the episode. The show has completed 12 years just recently. Ankita Lokhande, recalling co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, on a Instagram live told fans that how her co-star taught her acting on the show. Talking to fans on Instagram Live, she also said that the show is incomplete without him and that he was the only Manav to Archana. “He is happy wherever he is and I am sure he is watching us today”, she added.