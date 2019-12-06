Pati, Patni Aur Woh Review: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey starrer is ‘thoroughly entertaining’

Audiences on twitter also hailed Pati, Patni Aur Woh as comedic and entertaining, a wholesome Bollywood entertainer.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh review: Kartik Aaryan’s movie is a recreation of the 1978 classic movie by BR Chopra. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film’s trailer showed it as a masala Bollywood entertainer. Actor Kartik Aaryan has set up a reputation for himself for playing boy next door roles in romantic comedies. Ananya Pandey, on the other hand, was last seen in Student of the Year 2 which was also her debut in the film industry. Bhumi Pednekar was part of Ayushmann Kurrana’s seventh consecutive hit, Bala.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the movie, three and a half stars. He called it a thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation BR Chopra's original. He further praised the movie saying it was well executed, well-penned, well-executed and well enacted. Audiences on twitter also hailed the film as comedic and entertaining.

#OneWordReview…#PatiPatniAurWoh: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½

The entertainer is set to get the cash registers ringing at the box office. On the discussion of the film’s opening day collection, film analyst Girish Johar told IE that Kartik Aaryan, the new chocolate boy is doing well at the box office. He also called his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, a wonderful actor. He had previously said that she has done meaningful films during her film career. He also noted that Ananya Pandey has a large youth-based group of fans. He expects the film’s first-day collection to be around Rs 7.5 to 8 crores. He further said its continued success or failure depended on the word of mouth by the audiences.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is releasing alongside Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. Both films have garnered the attention of audiences during their promotions. The films are bound to go head-to-head at the box office. While Panipat has been embroiled in a series of controversies, Kartik Aaryan has become a viral sensation due to his dance steps from the Dheeme Dheeme song in the film.