‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ remake: Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya to star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Kartik Aryan/instagram

The all-star cast for the remake of 1978 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ have been finalised. Those who will share the silver screen together include Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers of the film have also released the first look.

Producers Bhushan Kumar, Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra, who together worked on Bhoothnath Returns, have once again team up to work on the new project which is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.

It will be interesting to see how the film’s story which is based on BR Chopra’s 1978 film with the same title will be tweaked in keeping with the times and how the new age story will pan out.

The original film had a stellar cast of actors such as Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh focused on Ranjeet (Sanjeev), who has a son with his wife Sharda (Vidya) but is also involved with his secretary Nirmala.

As per reports, this film will not be Ananya Panday’s debut as her first film is Student Of The Year 2 which would also mark the debut of actress Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger Shroff.