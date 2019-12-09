Pati, Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan registers his biggest weekend opening; check details

Actor Kartik Aaryan has set up a reputation for himself for playing boy next door roles in romantic comedies.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey has earned Rs 35.94 crore over the weekend as tweeted by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. This made Pati Patni Aur Woh the biggest opening weekend grosser for Kartik Aaryan.

His movie Luka Chuppi earned 32.13 crores while 2018 release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety registered 26.57 crores. The analyst had given the movie, three and a half stars. He called it a thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation BR Chopra’s original. He further praised the movie saying it was well executed, well-penned, well-executed and well enacted. Audiences on Twitter also hailed the film as comic and entertaining. The film seems to be a hit amongst youngsters as well as adults.

The film’s trailer showed it as a masala Bollywood entertainer. Actor Kartik Aaryan has set up a reputation for himself for playing boy next door roles in romantic comedies. His most recent film, Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon was also received well. Ananya Pandey, on the other hand, was last seen in Student of the Year 2 which was also her debut in the film industry. Bhumi Pednekar was part of Ayushmann Kurrana’s seventh consecutive hit, Bala.

On the discussion of the film’s opening day collection, film analyst Girish Johar had told IE that Kartik Aaryan, the new chocolate boy is doing well at the box office. He also called his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, a wonderful actor. He had previously said that she has done meaningful films during her film career. He also noted that Ananya Pandey has a large youth-based group of fans. He further said its continued success or failure depended on the word of mouth by the audiences.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh has released alongside Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. Both films had garnered the attention of audiences during their promotions. While Panipat has been embroiled in a series of controversies, Kartik Aaryan has become a viral sensation due to his dance steps from the Dheeme Dheeme song in the film.