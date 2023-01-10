scorecardresearch
Pathaan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogues and action sequences leave fans wanting more

Pathan trailer: Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF’s Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Updated:
Pathan trailer: A still from Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

After making the fans wait for long, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan trailer is finally out. The Siddharth Anand directorial looks like a treat for every SRK fan who has been waiting for a film from him since 2018. Pathaan is scheduled to release in the theaters on January 25.

In the beginning of the trailer, we can hear a voiceover by Dimple Kapadia talking about a private terror group’s mission against India, spearheaded by John Abraham. To fight him and save the countrt, there is Pathaan, who has to end his ‘vanvaas’ (exile). Here enters Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan saying, “Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega”. Salman Khan’s cameo has been kept under wraps by YRF.

Watch Pathaan Trailer here:

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:22:00 am