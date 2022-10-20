Pathaan teaser to be released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday? Here’s what fans are saying

Shah Rukh Khan fans are predicting that the actor would release the trailer for his eagerly anticipated action thriller film Pathaan on November 2, on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, netizens trend #PathaanTeaser as they shared their excitement for the teaser of the film.

#PathaanTeaser Confirm Hoagya 2nd Nov (Srk Birthday) Ke Din Aaega 🥳



Srkians 🤪👇 pic.twitter.com/RYOs1QYLV7 — Sarvar_husain (@Sarvarhusain11) October 19, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s first-look posters were previously released by the filmmakers. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

After Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Om Shanti Om, Pathaan marks Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s fourth on-screen pairing.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, starring Taapsee Pannu, and Jawan, directed by South Indian filmmaker Atlee, starring South actress Nayanthara. Both the films are scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, 2023. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the pan-Indian movie Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and the actor Prabhas. She also has The Intern in her kitty in addition to those things. John will be also seen in an action thriller film Tehran and in a comedy film 100 %.