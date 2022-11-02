Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang; Deepika Padukone looks surreal; Watch

The first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan was shared by Yash Raj Films on Wednesday. In the teaser, the actor is seen pulling in a few deadly punches. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Taking to his social media, the superstar dropped the video and wrote, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”

In the beginning of the teaser we can hear a woman, who sounds a lot like Dimple Kapadia, saying that Pathaan has been captured by the enemies and he was tortured heavily on his last mission. However, it is not easy to kill him. Shah Rukh Khan soon breaks out of his cell after an impressive fight scene.

We then see a sultry Deepika Padukone, who also gets to beat up a few baddies while romancing Pathaan. John Abraham seems to play Pathaan’s nemesis as they fight on fighter planes, trucks, snow mobiles, tanks, and bikes.

As per reports, the film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India’s security apparatus.

Pathan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will also feature a cameo from Salman Khan.

The film also marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. John and Deepika are working once again with each other after Desi Boyz and Race 2.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.