Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is set to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The digital release date of the film was announced by the social media handle of Prime Video. Their announcement read, “We sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming! #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

When and where to watch

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan can watch the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Prime Video from March 22. With earnings of over Rs 540 crore in India and Rs 1046 crore worldwide, it has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

About Pathaan

The movie, directed by director Siddharth Anand, centers around an Indian spy and a Pakistani agent working together to combat a dangerous faction of mercenaries and their leaders who aim to cause harm to India.

The film stars renowned actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles, and also features a cameo appearance by Salman Khan.