Pathaan: Here’s how much Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others charged for the YRF film

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first release after a long gap of almost five years. His last film was Anand L Rai’s Zero released in 2018. Set to release on January 25, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. A lot is riding on Pathaan – Not only the film can be a game-changer for the Hindi film industry and SRK but it’s also Yash Raj Films’ first big release of 2023.

While John Abraham is essaying the role of a bad guy in the film, Deepika Padukone will be seen doing action stunts in the film. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand had earlier delivered a huge hit with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War.

Box office and advance ticket booking:

Pathaan has been made on a budget of Rs 250 crores. As per trade experts, the film is likely to open between Rs 35-40 crores. There are chances that the film will beat SRK’s Happy New Year’s Day 1 box office collection of Rs 36 crores.

While we are excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, here’s a look at how many crores the actors are charging for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan.

John Abraham

As per reports, John Abraham, who will be seen playing the role of an antagonist, is being paid Rs 20 crore for Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has charged Rs 15 crores for her role in Pathaan.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo role in Pathaan, however, as per reports, the actor has refused to take money for his role. He shot for his portions at Yash Raj Films studio in February 2022.

Sidharth Anand

Pathaan’s director Sidharth Anand has reportedly charged Rs 6 crore to direct the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has charged Rs 35-40 crore for Pathaan, IndiaToday reported. He is charging a lower fee because he has a profit-sharing deal on the film. It’s not just Shah Rukh Khan, actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and even Salman Khan work on this model and charge a low signing amount and opt for a major part of the film’s profit.