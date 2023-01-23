Pathaan: Deepika Padukone on shooting for ‘Besharam Rang’; Watch video

Deepika Padukone on Besharam Rang: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has opened up about the problems she faced while shooting for ‘Besharam Rang’ song from Pathaan. In a promotional video shared by YRF, the Cocktail actor revealed that the song was shot in freezing cold weather even when it seems to be bright and sunny in the film. She said, “I had to work a lot harder for Besharam Rang. It’s sort of in a way my solo song. The location we were shooting at was really difficult because even though the song looks really summery, bright, and beautiful, it was actually freezing. It was extremely windy. So, we were working in difficult conditions. Making it look like it was beautiful and sunny was the tough part.”

Deepika Padukone on working with Shah Rukh Khan:

This is Deepika Padukone’s fourth film with Shah Rukh Khan – earlier they were seen in Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and her debut film Om Shati Om. Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone said, “Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om! I’m collaborating with my favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always sees that in the movies that we do.”

Watch Video Here:

She added, “Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again, he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with.”

Deepika Padukone further said, “Whether it is the director (Siddharth Anand) and his vision or it’s the cinematographer (Satchith Paulose) and how he is envisioning lighting us, whether it’s the stylist (Shaleena Nathani) – how she envisions these characters, whether it is your hair and make-up team. So, it’s your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure you can put in the work and do the best you can but you also have incredible world-class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do!”

Deepika Padukone on why Pathaan is a special film

“The character that I am playing in this movie is extremely exciting, it is something that I haven’t done before and even the movie – just this kind of spy thriller, an out-and-out action movie is something I haven’t done before,” she said in the YRF video.

Pathaa is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and also stars John Abraham.