Pathaan Controversy: CBFC asks to remove Deepika Padukone’s objectionable scenes from ‘Besharam Rang’

Pathaan Controversy: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan has been ordered more than 10 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following the release of the first song ‘Besharam Rang’, the Siddharth Anand directorial has been stirring up controversies. As per reports, the censor board listed various changes relating to national security agencies, Russia, PMO and the Besharam Rang song in its report.

Pathaan: Take a look at the changes suggested by CBFC

As per a leaked CBFC document, the word ‘RAW’ is replaced with ‘Hamare’, ‘PM’ is replaced with ‘President or Minister’, and ‘Langde Lulle’ is replaced with ‘Toote Foote’. The usage of ‘PMO’ has reportedly been removed from as many as 13 scenes in Pathan.

Other dialogue revisions include changing ‘Ashok Chakra’ to ‘Veer Puraskar’, ‘ex-KGB’ to ‘ex-SBU’, ‘Mrs Bharatmata’ to ‘Hamari Bharatmata’, ‘scotch’ to ‘drink’, and ‘Black Prison, Russia’ to ‘Black Prison’.

This is the proof, Ki censor board Ne release Hone se Pahle Hi #Pathaan Ki Waat Lagadi. CB forced makers to replace #Raw word everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KEb7logfJw — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 4, 2023

Changes in Besharam Rang

That’s not all, the CBFC ordered many changes in the controversial song Besharam Rang in Pataan, as well. Deepika Padukone’s ‘close-up shots of buttocks’, ‘side pose (partial nudity)’ shots, and other sensual dance moves during the ‘bahut tang kiya’ part of the song have reportedly been replaced with ‘suitable shots’. However, nothing has been mentioned about changing Deepika Padukone’s orange swimsuit, which had been a major cause of the entire Pathan controversy.

Earlier, members of right-wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at a mall in Ahmedabad and tore posters and other publicity material to protest the release of Pathaan.

About Pathaan

Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is Shah Rukh Khan’s return to movies after a gap of four years. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the actioner has created a massive buzz and is expected to change the game for the industry at the box office. While Pathaan’s trailer is set to release on January 10, the film will hit theatres on January 25.