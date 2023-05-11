Pathaan continues to reign at the box office for over 100 days, solidifying Siddharth Anand’s filmmaking reputation

Siddharth Anand has become one of the top directors in the country due to his unmatched success in the action genre. His latest film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has received global praise and has become the highest-grossing blockbuster of 2023, surpassing even the epic Baahubali with a staggering collection of $130 million USD.

Despite having a grand premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Pathaan’s record-breaking numbers continue to impress. The movie crossed 100 days at the box office just a few days ago, demonstrating its enduring popularity.

Anand’s previous hits, including Salaam Namaste, Bang Bang, and WAR, have consistently resonated with audiences long after their release, cementing his reputation as a maverick filmmaker.