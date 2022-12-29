Pathaan: Censor Board wants changes in Shah Rukh Khan’s film; Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan became a topic of controversy after a section called its song, Besharam Rang, objectionable over a saffron-colored swimsuit, which Deepika Padukone wore.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan to implement changes in the upcoming film, including the much-talked about song “Besharam Rang’. Chairperson Prasoon Joshi said in a statement that the maker should submit a revised version for certification once the suggested changes are implemented.

Pathaan was caught in a controversy after Deepika Padukone was seen in a saffron-coloured swimsuit in its song, ‘Besharam Rang’.

“The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification and went through the due and thorough examination process as per the board’s guidelines,” the statement said. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

What did Prasoon Joshi say?

‘Besharam Rang’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone courted controversy over the orange-coloured bikini sported by the Padmavat actor. CBFC chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”

Joshi added, “CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solutions through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders. Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”

What was the controversy about?

Released on December 12, ‘Besharam Rang’ became the talk of the town in no time. While many people appreciated the song, there were a few who found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

People had set effigies of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh on fire in Indore. Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra,while speaking to the media, had said the song contained some objectionable scenes and costumes. “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset,” he had said.