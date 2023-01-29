Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s film outshines Baahubali 2, KGF 2; Fastest movie to earn Rs 220 crore on Day 4

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles has been dominating the box office since its release. It became the highest Bollywood opener of all time and also shattered multiple records at the box office. The film has already surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office in just three days.

As per the early trends, the action-thriller is all set to rake in over Rs 54 crores, taking the total collections in the north to Rs 220 crores. All languages aside, the film will score a double century with the Hindi version too, as the four-day Hindi total will be in the range of Rs 212 crores, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Pathaan surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on Day 1 and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore). The film raked in over Rs 68 crores on day 2. While it earned Rs 38 crore nett on day 3.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. The action film backed by Yash Raj Films also has a special appearance by actor Salman Khan. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. For the unversed, Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019).

The film revolves around an exiled RAW agent named Pathaan, who is assigned the task to fight a terror organisation named Outfit X that is planning attacks on India. Deepika Padukone is playing an agent from Pakistan who is on a mission and she offers to help Pathaan in his attempt to take down Outfit X. John Abraham is the leader of the terror group.