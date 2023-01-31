Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan to soon join Salman Khan’s Rs 300 Crore Club; Check numbers and day-wise breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Johan Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, has become the highest opening weekend grosser in the history of Indian cinema. After earning Rs 60 crore on its fifth release day, the spy-thriller also passed the Monday test.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is on its way to surpassing Aamir Khan’s two and Salman Khan’s three Rs 300 crore films at the Box Office. While Aamir Khan has Dangal (Rs 374.53 crore) and PK (Rs 337.72 crore), Salman Khan has Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore), Sultan (Rs 300.67 crore), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 315.49 crore) in the big club.

Mass circuits like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are huge in terms of footfalls. Even if it witnesses a significant drop, Pathaan could still register a massive number in the collection, Box Office India stated.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: Check day-wise box office breakup

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore

Thursday: Rs 70.50 crore

Friday: Rs 39.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore

Monday: Rs 23-25 crore (early estimate)Total: Rs 303.75-Rs 305.75 crore (early estimate)

Pathaan marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of waiting. His last film Zero didn’t do well at the box office and managed to earn Rs 88.74 crore in India. Prior to that, SRK’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was released in 2017, earned Rs 62 crore in India as per Box Office India.

For the unversed, Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.